Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Raised to $72.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on REG

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

REG stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 772,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,043. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.