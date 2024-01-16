Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $917.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

REGN traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $932.59. 330,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $937.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $847.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $812.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,377 shares of company stock worth $6,303,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.



