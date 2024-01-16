Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $27,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,888,532,000 after purchasing an additional 500,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,419,000 after buying an additional 47,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,099,000 after buying an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,243,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,228,000 after buying an additional 93,827 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.22. The company had a trading volume of 75,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $208.04 and a 1-year high of $295.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.19.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

