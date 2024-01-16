Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) by 101.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,940 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 6.44% of Remark worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Remark by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Price Performance

Shares of MARK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,630,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,391. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Remark ( NASDAQ:MARK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

