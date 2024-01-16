Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) is Dearborn Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 2.2% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Republic Services worth $55,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 241.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.57. 417,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $167.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

