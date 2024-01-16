Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.96.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

