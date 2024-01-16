Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after buying an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.67.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.16 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $503.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $472.01 and its 200 day moving average is $435.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

