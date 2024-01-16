Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 28 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 156.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 63.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,481,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $377.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.70. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $382.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.15 and a 200 day moving average of $342.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

