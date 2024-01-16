Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 292 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

