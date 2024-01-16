Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average is $79.16.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

