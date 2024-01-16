Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fastenal by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 18.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.