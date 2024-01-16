Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 519,238 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 204,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $108.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.23.

Get Our Latest Report on CAH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.