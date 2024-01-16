Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 263 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 104,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 453,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,986,000 after buying an additional 32,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 180,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $126.66 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $129.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

