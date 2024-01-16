Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,761 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000.

NYSEARCA SPDN opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $16.77.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

