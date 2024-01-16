Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

