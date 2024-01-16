Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $115.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $131.07. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.67.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

