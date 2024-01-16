Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 218 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in RTX by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in RTX by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 104,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 66,593 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in RTX by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 41,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average is $82.88. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

