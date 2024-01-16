Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 10,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $400,702,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,851,000 after buying an additional 2,179,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $91,144,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,542,541,000 after buying an additional 1,350,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after buying an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

