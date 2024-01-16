Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 10,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $400,702,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,851,000 after buying an additional 2,179,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $91,144,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,542,541,000 after buying an additional 1,350,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after buying an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

