Reviewing AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF)

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) and Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AXIS Capital and Protector Forsikring ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $5.14 billion 0.92 $223.08 million $6.26 8.85 Protector Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Protector Forsikring ASA.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 2 0 4 0 2.33 Protector Forsikring ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AXIS Capital and Protector Forsikring ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AXIS Capital presently has a consensus target price of $62.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.21%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Protector Forsikring ASA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AXIS Capital and Protector Forsikring ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital 10.11% 18.10% 2.75% Protector Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Protector Forsikring ASA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer pet insurance and affinity groups. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor liability products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; engineering coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine and aviation reinsurance products; and personal accident, specialty health, accidental death, travel, life, and disability reinsurance products. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Protector Forsikring ASA

(Get Free Report)

Protector Forsikring ASA, a general insurance company, provides various insurance products to the commercial and public sectors, and the affinity insurance markets in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Finland. It operates in Commercial Lines of Business and Public Lines of Business segments. The company offers personal, motor, property, liability, and change of ownership insurance. It sells its products to non-marine industries through insurance brokers. Protector Forsikring ASA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.