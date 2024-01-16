Reviewing Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) & Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) and Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Sysmex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 2 4 1 0 1.86 Sysmex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Sysmex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 7.32% 11.94% 4.40% Sysmex 10.22% 11.13% 8.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Sysmex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $145.62 billion 0.44 $18.90 billion $6.16 5.75 Sysmex $3.04 billion 4.06 $338.80 million $0.75 39.17

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Sysmex. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sysmex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Sysmex pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sysmex pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sysmex has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Sysmex on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships and importers. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Sysmex

(Get Free Report)

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS. In addition, it offers cancer lymph node metastasis testing systems to detect information to help in diagnosing lymph node metastasis; and lab assay services. Further, the company is involved in the development and sale of software for diagnostic information systems; provision of facility management, office, welfare, and genetic analysis services; development, operation, and maintenance of IT solutions, platforms, and applications related to digital medicine; marketing, development, design, manufacture, sale, and after-sales service related to medical robots; and distribution and after sales support of medical devices and reagents for biotechnology, medical technology, and molecular cell analysis. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, and sells regenerative medicine products; develops, manufactures, and sells biodevices; develops, maintains, and sells computer software; and offers blood DNA testing service. The company serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. It also exports its products to approximately 190 countries. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.