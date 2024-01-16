Reviewing Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amprius Technologies has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eos Energy Enterprises and Amprius Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 6 0 2.75 Amprius Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,013.23%. Amprius Technologies has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 142.04%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Amprius Technologies.

65.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Amprius Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $17.92 million 6.81 -$229.81 million ($2.67) -0.29 Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 94.01 -$17.33 million ($0.39) -12.03

Amprius Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Amprius Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eos Energy Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -1,969.69% N/A -156.56% Amprius Technologies -560.89% -48.58% -38.90%

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

