Reviewing W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) & EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EPR Properties and W. P. Carey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 5 4 0 2.30 W. P. Carey 2 6 2 0 2.00

EPR Properties presently has a consensus price target of $48.35, indicating a potential upside of 1.77%. W. P. Carey has a consensus price target of $66.60, indicating a potential downside of 1.14%. Given EPR Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Dividends

Profitability

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. EPR Properties pays out 171.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares EPR Properties and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 23.84% 6.78% 2.96% W. P. Carey 44.67% 8.43% 4.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EPR Properties and W. P. Carey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $658.03 million 5.44 $176.23 million $1.93 24.62 W. P. Carey $1.48 billion 9.96 $599.14 million $3.64 18.51

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. W. P. Carey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

