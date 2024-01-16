Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) PT Raised to $27.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s previous close.

REYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.81.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 72,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 788.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

