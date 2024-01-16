RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Down 19.3% in December

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 67,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

RGC Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

RGC Resources stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RGC Resources in the third quarter worth about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in RGC Resources in the second quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in RGC Resources by 3,127.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in RGC Resources in the second quarter worth about $77,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

