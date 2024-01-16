RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $33.06 on Friday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.97.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,603.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,971,000 after buying an additional 469,280 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,462,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in RingCentral by 903.4% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,197,000 after buying an additional 7,350,105 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 515.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after buying an additional 2,275,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 102.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,857,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after buying an additional 941,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

