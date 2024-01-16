Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Roche by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RHHBY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.97. 1,374,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,886. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RHHBY

Roche Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.