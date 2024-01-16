Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 32.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 61,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

