Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Down to $12.28

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $11.79. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 291,196 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.