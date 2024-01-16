Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,700 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 766,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 272,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.39% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

