Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,700 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 766,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 272,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Medical
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.39% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rockwell Medical
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Surgery Partners feeling no pinch from macroeconomic weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.