Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.14.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Get Rollins alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rollins

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,371 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 40.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $61,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Down 0.2 %

ROL opened at $43.75 on Thursday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.