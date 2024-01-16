Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Short Interest Up 21.1% in December

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,261.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roth Ch Acquisition V

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 50,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 420,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 112,254 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 17,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

ROCL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. 38,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

