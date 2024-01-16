Royal Bank of Canada Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $82.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $74.03 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

