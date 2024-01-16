Royal Bank of Canada Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $140.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.6 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.80. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 82,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

