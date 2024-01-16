Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Holdings Lowered by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. HSBC started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.80. 1,888,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,675. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

