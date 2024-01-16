RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 2.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.06.

RTX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,886,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,119. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.