Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. 513,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 565,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $871.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,410 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $58,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,003.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 693.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.