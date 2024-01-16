Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 383813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.49. The firm has a market cap of C$8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

