Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.39. 2,484,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.16 and a twelve month high of $275.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $3,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,861,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $102,494.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $3,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,191,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,861,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,076,206 shares of company stock valued at $264,610,351. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.