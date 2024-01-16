Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $6.33

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $6.51. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 368,642 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SANA. HC Wainwright raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $52,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

