Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $19.54 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $19.54 million and $5,944.25 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.47 or 0.05983065 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00082565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00029070 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00023960 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,614,910,013 coins and its circulating supply is 1,594,280,590 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

