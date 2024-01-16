Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 243,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,679. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.