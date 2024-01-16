Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.25. 1,320,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665,557. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

