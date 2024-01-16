Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,029. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

