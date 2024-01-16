Scotiabank Lowers Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $40.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.52.

RRC stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,947. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

