Scotiabank Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$90.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$80.21.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TOU traded down C$3.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$58.92. 1,011,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,826. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.70.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C($0.67). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.6142857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.86 per share, with a total value of C$169,650.00. In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$59.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,648.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,650.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $374,922 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

