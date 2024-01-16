Scott Investment Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Scott Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

