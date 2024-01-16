SCP Investment LP Buys 3,100 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

SCP Investment LP increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 284.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for 0.5% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $840,063,000 after purchasing an additional 152,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

First Solar Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $11.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.10. 3,008,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,862. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

