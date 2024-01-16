SCP Investment LP Has $239,000 Holdings in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

SCP Investment LP grew its stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Altus Power Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of AMPS stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $886.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $8.57.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,694,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,742,316.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,910,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,560.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,694,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,742,316.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $945,030 in the last 90 days. 31.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

