SCP Investment LP Has $965,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SCP Investment LP grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 0.8% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,428,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,817,103. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

