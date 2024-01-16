SCP Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,000. RTX makes up 5.9% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.50. 8,641,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.88. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

